ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-10-31-37-44, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(six, ten, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
