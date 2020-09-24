ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-17-49-52-59, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(eight, seventeen, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Two Kentucky officers are shot; protesters take to U.S. streets
Hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor's death and protesters marched, authorities said two officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night during the demonstrations expressing anger over the killings of Black people at the hands of police.
Coronavirus
Trump may reject tougher FDA vaccine standards, calling them a 'political move'
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the White House “may or may not” approve new Food and Drug Administration guidelines that would…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-3-0(one, three, zero)04-16-32-33-40(four, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty)Estimated jackpot: $150,00006-15-37-41-42, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 5(six, fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:08-17-49-52-59, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2(eight, seventeen, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:06-15-37-41-42, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 5(six, fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two;…