ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-21-36-61-62, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-one, thirty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Nation
3 dead after small plane crashes into Utah neighborhood
Three people including a 9-month-old are dead and multiple people injured after a small airplane crashed in a Salt Lake City suburb, authorities said.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-4-8(eight, four, eight)32-36-46-47-48, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2(thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:32-36-46-47-48, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2(thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight;…
National
Car drives through crowd, protester shot in Colorado
A car drove through a crowd and a protester was shot in the suburban Denver suburb of Aurora during demonstrations against racial injustice.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
