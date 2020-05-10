ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-18-42-48-65, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 5
(twelve, eighteen, forty-two, forty-eight, sixty-five; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Churches in Lebanon welcome worshippers again
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Pandemic shows contrasts between US, European safety nets
and underlining sharp differences in approach between wealthy societies such as the United States and Europe.
Music
Jay-Z's Team Roc calls for fast action in Ahmaud Arbery case
The social justice arm of Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company on Sunday called on Georgia officials to take quick action in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say was killed by two white men as he ran through a Georgia neighborhood.
National
White House Virus Task Force members face quarantine
Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation's most secure buildings is immune from the virus.
National
National parks visitors should plan for 'new normal'
After closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across the nation, including two in Utah, with limited offerings and services. Visitor centers and campgrounds remain largely shuttered at Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef, but visitors are welcome at some of the sites.