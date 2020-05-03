ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
13-16-33-58-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5
(thirteen, sixteen, thirty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
