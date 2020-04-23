ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-33-35-40-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5
(one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: five)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Trump 'disagreed strongly' with Georgia's reopening plan
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he "disagreed strongly" with the decision by Georgia's Republican governor to reopen salons, gyms and other nonessential businesses that had been shuttered to contain the coronavirus, saying, "It's just too soon."
Reopening Florida's theme parks could be long, slow process
Reopening Florida's theme parks, among the world's most visited attractions and one of the state's biggest economic engines, could be a long process fraught with logistical and public health considerations, an industry executive told a task force charged with reopening the state for business.
Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
Daily reports of giant meat-processing plants closing because workers tested positive for the coronavirus have called into question whether slaughterhouses can remain virus-free.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
President Donald Trump faces a new challenge as he aims for a swift reopening for the United States: Convincing people it's safe to come out…
1 killed as apparent tornado hits southern Oklahoma town
One person was killed Wednesday when an apparent tornado that damaged at least two businesses tore through Marshall County in southern Oklahoma.