ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-44-46-56-63, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(four, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-three; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:3-3-2(three, three, two)02-15-18-41-48, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2(two, fifteen, eighteen, forty-one, forty-eight; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:02-15-18-41-48, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2(two, fifteen, eighteen, forty-one, forty-eight;…
Nation
The Latest: Japan passes 10,000 domestic cases of COVID-19
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Nation
Ignoring early signs, U.S. sent millions of face masks to China
The move underscores the Trump administration's failure to recognize and prepare for the growing pandemic threat.
National
Texas police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting
A gunman shot and killed a Texas police officer and wounded two others Saturday after they responded to a call at an apartment complex, authorities said.