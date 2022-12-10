MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-5-6-3
(three, five, six, three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Variety
Yuen: How to teach your kids to volunteer for the right reasons
Service should be about making the community a better place — not a ploy to make our children less entitled.
Variety
Minnesota roadkill enthusiasts eat thousands of animals killed by cars
'Tis the season for animal-vehicle crashes. Meat-gleaners see a silver lining.