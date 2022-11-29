MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-4-6-5
(four, four, six, five)
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Nonfiction
Business
West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination
A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday.
World
Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book
The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer's wife before killing himself -- is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings.
Politics
Senate to vote on landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage
The Senate will vote Tuesday on bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, moving Congress closer to passing the landmark bill and ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law.
Nation
Celery stalk in trash, luck, lead to lost wedding rings
A celery stalk sighting and a little luck came together to help a New Hampshire man find his wife's wedding rings in a 20-ton trash trailer, the jewelry wrapped in a napkin he had accidentally thrown away.