MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-9-5-6
(three, nine, five, six)
World
UK's Sunak is first PM of color, but equality fight not over
Harmeet Singh Gill was excited to hear that Rishi Sunak would become Britain's first prime minister of color — news that came as he celebrated the Diwali festival in a London neighborhood sometimes called Little India.
Variety
Berlin conductor Petrenko worried `no one needs us anymore'
Kirill Petrenko thought back to the spring of 2020, when his first season as chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic was abruptly stopped by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nation
Baryshnikov honors 'insanely brave' Putin opponent Navalny
Ballet dancer, choreographer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov, who famously defected from the Soviet Union nearly a half-century ago, called Alexei Navalny "insanely brave" as a human rights group awarded the jailed Russian opposition leader its annual prize.
Sports
Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.
Variety
