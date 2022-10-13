MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-5-2-7
(eight, five, two, seven)
Sports
Referee to cash in on Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball
to the tune of about $3 million.
Business
Quality of life concerns weigh heavily on rail contract vote
The lack of some benefits most American workers can readily count on, like paid sick leave and regularly scheduled weekends, is driving some railroad workers to veto contracts that include hefty raises and $5,000 bonuses.
Nation
Gooding Jr. avoids jail in touching case, irking accusers
As Cuba Gooding Jr.'s forcible touching case faded to black Thursday with no jail time for the movie star, some of the dozens of women who have accused him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior criticized the outcome as a slap on the wrist — and a slap in the face.
Business
Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service
Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions.
Nation
Steinbeck's tender letter to son sells for more than $32,000
A heartfelt letter written by author John Steinbeck offering paternal advice to his teenage son who was experiencing love for the first time has sold at auction for more than $32,000.