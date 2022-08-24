MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
9-8-7-0
(nine, eight, seven, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Ani Di Franco picture book is scheduled for March 2023
Ani Di Franco has some life thoughts to share — for kids.
State Fair
Disney Princess grandstand concert to be replaced by 'kids fest' at Minnesota State Fair
Brazilian duo B2wins and more will fill in for the singers from Disney stage productions who purportedly ran into a scheduling conflict on Labor Day.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were: