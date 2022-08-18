MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-2-8-9
(three, two, eight, nine)
More From Variety
Nation
From 'She-Hulk' to JLo, variety's key for director Kat Coiro
With high expectations and a sprawling scope of storytelling, directing anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would seem daunting. For Kat Coiro, an executive producer and director on the series " She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, " it was only scary before Tatiana Maslany was cast in the lead role.
Business
US home sales fell in July; some buyers see silver lining
The housing market's comedown from its high-flying days early this year is deepening, with home sales in July falling for the sixth straight month.
Nation
Judge denies bail for Rushdie's attacker, bars interviews
A judge refused to grant bail Thursday to the man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York.
Variety
Review: 'Beast,' with Idris Elba, has B-movie bite
too heroic — to be lowered to the status of mere summer-movie marauder.
Nation
Woman describes frequent abuse by R Kelly before she was 18
A woman who has been central to R. Kelly's legal troubles for more than two decades testified Thursday that the R&B singer sexually abused her "hundreds" of times before she turned 18 years old, starting when she was 15.