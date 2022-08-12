MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
5-9-6-4
(five, nine, six, four)
Business
Amazon's Ring, MGM to launch show from viral doorbell videos
Two Amazon-owned companies — Ring and Hollywood studio MGM — are teaming to create a TV show in the mold of "America's Funniest Home Videos" using viral footage from Ring's doorbell and smart-home cameras.
Nation
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran's leader in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Nation
Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation
The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death.
Inspired
Inspired by a Simon & Garfunkel song, two old friends travel the world to sit on a bench together
After a decade of trips, these pals from St. Paul will turn 70 on a New York park bench — just like the song says.
Inspired
How Sweden sends just 1% of its trash to landfills
High recycling rates help, and non-recycled waste is burned to generate electricity and heat.