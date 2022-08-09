MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
5-1-5-2
(five, one, five, two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Style
Minnetonka native goes from costuming Jane Fonda to Diane Keaton and Tom Brady
Five-time Emmy nominee Allyson Fanger to visit Edina for an in-store event.
Sports
AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon
After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams says she is turning her focus to having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis.
Nation
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
A Black family says racism prompted officials at a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their 17-year-old son's birthday during the weekend.
Sports
Marshawn Lynch, ex-NFL, booked on suspicion of DUI in Vegas
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.
Variety
As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal
Spider-Man fandom is in Tyler Scott Hoover's blood — but not because he was bitten by an irradiated arachnid. His father had collected Marvel comic books featuring the character since the 1970s.