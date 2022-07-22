MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-1-1-8
(four, one, one, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Man gets nearly 22 years for $60M film finance fraud scheme
An Oklahoma man claiming to be a film financier has been sentenced in Florida to nearly 22 years in federal prison for participating in a scheme to steal more than $60 million from investors and producers seeking financing for movies and Broadway shows.
Business
UK blames France as travelers face hours-long port delays
Truck drivers and Britons heading off on holiday by ferry faced hours-long waits at the port of Dover on Friday, with authorities blaming French officials for the chaos — a claim France denied.
Nation
Q&A: ODESZA returns with 'The Last Goodbye'
After a four-year hiatus, electronic duo Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills of ODESZA are back with "The Last Goodbye" — a dance-friendly record that nods to the friends and family who made them and continue to support them.
Inspired
Who Inspires You: How to nominate
Tell us who makes a difference in your life. We might feature them in an upcoming Inspired section.
Inspired
Who Inspires You?
A doctor whose kindness was acknowledged after 40 years, a couple who clean up for good, and the mobilizer of self-care kits for shelters are featured in our monthly reader-driven feature.