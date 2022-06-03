MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-5-0-6
(eight, five, zero, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Inspired
In Eden Prairie and beyond, fishing aficionados reel in memories
The nonprofit Let's Go Fishing is gearing up for another summer of free trips for seniors, youths, veterans and hospice patients across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Inspired
Get on your bike: Coldplay hopes to lead with a green tour
The pop superstars have added kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes to their latest world tour.
Politics
Doctor: Pennsylvania's Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy
The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania who is recovering from a stroke, disclosed Friday that the candidate also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were: