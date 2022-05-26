MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-4-9-4
(two, four, nine, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'
Amber Heard told jurors Thursday that a harassment campaign waged against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp has left her humiliated and scared for her life from multiple death threats, and said she just wants "Johnny to leave me alone."
Sports
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star, dies
Ray Liotta, the blue-eyed actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," has died. He was 67.
Nation
Boston Pops July Fourth show returns for 1st time in 3 years
The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, a July Fourth holiday tradition in the city, is returning to its full glory after a three-year coronavirus hiatus, the Boston Symphony Orchestra said Thursday.
Nation
Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock's Yes, dead at 72
Alan White, the longtime drummer for progressive rock pioneers Yes who also played on projects with John Lennon and George Harrison, has died. He was 72.
Nation
Daughter and her best friends "are all gone now,' dad says
Jacklyn Cazares hadn't yet reached her 10th birthday, but she was already a tough-minded "firecracker" always looking to help people in need, her father said. Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School.