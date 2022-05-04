MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
0-4-8-2
(zero, four, eight, two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp
Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
Business
FAA offers fix for snarled Florida air travel this summer
Federal officials are promising to add air traffic controllers and take other steps to improve the flow of planes in Florida, which airlines say has become a weak link in the national airspace.
World
DiCaprio, Ruffalo urge Brazilians to vote, irking Bolsonaro
Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo joined other celebrities making a final push for voters in Brazil to register before the Wednesday deadline, prompting dismissive responses from President Jair Bolsonaro.
Business
How higher Fed rates stand to affect Americans' finances
Record-low mortgages below 3% are long gone. Credit card rates will likely rise. So will the cost of an auto loan. Savers may finally receive a yield high enough to top inflation.
Sports
Kenseth, McGriff and Shelmerdine join NASCAR Hall of Fame
Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.