MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-1-9-1
(six, one, nine, one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World's private government, after the entertainment giant opposed a new state law critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay."
Business
EXPLAINER: Why are Disney and DeSantis feuding in Florida?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill to dissolve a private government controlled by Disney that provides municipal-like services for its 27,000 acres (nearly 11,000 hectares) in the Sunshine State.
Nation
Connecticut woman, daughter sentenced in U.S. Capitol breach
A Connecticut woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection was sentenced Friday to five weekends in jail, 60 days of home confinement and a $2,500 fine, while her daughter will serve 90 days of home confinement.
Politics
Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway
Former President Donald Trump's persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the 2024 nomination process.
Sports
Wright cites lost 'edge' in surprise Villanova retirement
Jay Wright attended mass — as one does working at the only Augustinian Catholic university in the nation — and often found himself on his smartphone more than he was listening to the sermon.