MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-6-0-1
(six, six, zero, one)
Business
Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5%
Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure.
Business
COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn't do much damage to holiday shopping.
Local
Breakthrough COVID cases force cancelation of 'Nutcracker'
The Madison Ballet's final performance of "The Nutcracker" was canceled Sunday due to several breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company.
Sports
Oluokun's last-minute pick saves Falcons' win over Lions
Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking, 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday to preserve their slim playoff hopes.
Variety
