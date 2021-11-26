MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-4-7-0
(three, four, seven, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Artemi Panarin starts 3-goal third; Rangers beat Bruins 5-2
Artemi Panarin scored the first of New York's three third-period goals with 8:25 left and the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Friday afternoon, giving Gerard Gallant the best start in his first 20 games as coach in team history.
Business
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points
Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. Investors were uncertain whether the variant could potentially reverse months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
Nation
Rare coin minted in Colonial New England sells for $350,000
One of the first coins minted in Colonial New England, which was recently found among other coins in a candy tin, has sold at auction for more than $350,000, more than it was expected to get, the auctioneer said Friday.
Nation
Maxwell's brother says US prosecutors seeking to 'break' her
The brother of a British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein exploit underage girls says her prosecution is "the most over-hyped trial of the century," designed to break a woman targeted by authorities desperate to blame someone for the late financier's crimes.
World
New omicron variant stokes fears, triggers travel bans
The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel.