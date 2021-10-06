MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-0-2-9
(four, zero, two, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Toymakers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs
Running out of time to get its products on store shelves ahead of the holidays, the Basic Fun toy company made an unprecedented decision: It's leaving one-third of its iconic Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks destined for the U.S. in China.
Business
Mexico's Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark
Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country's biggest coastal resort, Cancun, surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers.
Nation
Erupting Hawaii volcano's alert level is lowered to 'watch'
U.S. Geological Survey officials have lowered the alert level for a Hawaii volcano, saying they expect its latest eruption to remain confined to the summit.
Sports
Ratings surge: NFL is up 17%, averaging 17.3 million viewers
NFL and network executives expected ratings to increase this season. But the rate through the first four weeks has still taken many by surprise.
Business
1st trial in college admissions bribe scheme to head to jury
Two wealthy parents who are the first to stand trial in the college admissions bribery scandal used lies and money to steal coveted spots at prestigious schools their kids couldn't secure on their own, a prosecutor said Wednesday before jurors decide if the men are guilty.