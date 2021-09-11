MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
7-2-1-7
(seven, two, one, seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
St. Paul
In a thrilling season opener, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra welcomes audiences back to Ordway
REVIEW: Musicians played with passion in an inspired program.
Business
The Latest: NY hospital pauses some services as staff quit
An upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies later this month, in part because of employee resignations over a requirement they be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Variety
Can the puppets from Minneapolis' May Day Parade be saved?
Beset by financial woes, In the Heart of the Beast Puppet Theatre is vacating its longtime storage space.
Variety
Media outlets recall country's unity after Sept. 11 attacks
Many of the media outlets that explore the country's differences, pausing Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, recalled almost wistfully the sense of common purpose that united Americans in the aftermath of that day.
Nation
French abortion drama 'Happening' tops Venice Film Festival
Audrey Diwan's 1960s abortion drama "L'Evenement" ("Happening") won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, while the runner up honor went to Paolo Sorrentino's semi-autobiographical "The Hand of God."