MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
9-0-8-0
(nine, zero, eight, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Sikh leaders celebrate upcoming holiday with vaccine clinic
Sikh leader Balwinder Singh Basra rolled up his sleeve to get a COVID-19 vaccine Sunday at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton, north of London. And he wanted everyone to know about it.
Featured Columns
Lileks: Winning the extended-warranty game
The Amazon reviews were almost unanimous: One star. Total junk. Don't buy.Naturally, I clicked "Add to my cart." And then I clicked the one button…
Variety
Great news for lovers of 'All Creatures'
A second season is in the works.
Variety
Review: 'Let's Get Back to the Party,' by Zak Salih
Let's Get Back to the PartyBy Zak Salih. (Algonquin, 288 pages, $25.95.)I did not like the cover of this novel. Possibly my opinion is too…
Variety
New Star Tribune comic features a happy-go-lucky Latino teen and his family
Strip features the everyday adventures of a Latino teenager.