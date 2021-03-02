MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
0-0-5-2
(zero, zero, five, two)
UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Diana interview
British police said Thursday that they will not launch a criminal investigation into the journalist Martin Bashir over his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
Nation
Still divisive, Dr. Luke resurges at Grammys — as Tyson Trax
With dark clouds looming behind him, controversial music producer and hitmaker Dr. Luke rose to the top of the Billboard charts last year with Doja Cat's ubiquitous funk-pop jam "Say So," along with Saweetie's anthemic bop "Tap In" and Juice WRLD's Top 5 pop smash "Wishing Well."
Music
The new Har Mar Superstar: sober, engaged and employed by the Postal Service
Har Mar Superstar is delivering mail by day, but on record he's still carrying a nighttime party vibe.
Variety
Nielsen ratings: '60 Minutes' outpaces Globes award show
"The Croods" tops list of movie rentals.
Variety
One year and one pandemic later, March finally arrives for these Minnesota dancers
Cowles Center gets back into gear with the now-virtual showcase "Merges in March."