MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
9-7-7-1
(nine, seven, seven, one)
Sports
Report: Messi's contract worth up to 555 million euros
Lionel Messi's most recent contract with Barcelona is worth up to 555 million euros ($673 million) over four seasons, the El Mundo newspaper reported on Sunday.
Variety
New words in dictionary are a sign of the times
Merriam-Webster, the United States' leading language provider, announced it was adding more than 520 new words and definitions to the publisher's website. These new words…
Sports
Antonio Garcia tests positive for COVID-19 during Rolex 24
Antonio Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the Rolex 24 at Daytona and was pulled from the winning Corvette Racing team before the endurance event concluded.
Local
Major storm heads to Northeast after blanketing Midwest
After days of frigid temperatures, the Northeast on Sunday braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.
Sports
MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games
Major League Baseball has proposed a one-month delay in starting spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic and pushing back opening day to April 28, two people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.