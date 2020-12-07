MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
7-3-9-8
(seven, three, nine, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: South Carolina teacher group seeks to go virtual
With new COVID-19 cases reaching record levels in South Carolina, a teacher group is asking districts to go back to all virtual teaching until this second spike in the virus can be flattened.
Variety
Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic
U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember those killed in the attack — but elderly survivors stayed home to pay their respects from afar to avoid health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.
Nation
Avoiding cheetah hangouts helps ranchers protect calves
On the dusty savannahs of Namibia, one of the last strongholds of cheetah populations on earth, conflicts between cattle ranchers and big cats threaten the survival of the embattled carnivores.
National
Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won
Georgia's top elections official on Monday recertified the state's election results after a recount requested by President Donald Trump confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden won the state, his office said.
Business
Nor'easter leaves tens of thousands without electricity
Utility workers restored power to more than 150,000 homes and businesses in Maine following a weekend nor'easter, but tens of thousands of customers remained without Monday.