MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-4-2-1
(two, four, two, one)
City offers reward in case of random ambushes on pedestrians
A Massachusetts city is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a series of unprovoked attacks on male pedestrians walking alone, officials said Tuesday.
After White House test, Pa. senator calls COVID-19 case mild
A Republican state lawmaker from Pennsylvania revealed Monday that he has COVID-19, confirming the positive test five days after he went to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump and went maskless at a packed public meeting to discuss efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
U.S. panel to decide who should get first COVID-19 shots
An influential government advisory panel convened on Tuesday to answer one of the most pressing questions in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak: Who should be at the front of the line when the first vaccine shots become available?
Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud
Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
The Latest: Alabama doctor expects 'tidal wave' of cases
A health official says Alabama hospitals treating a record number of COVID-19 patients are bracing for a "tidal wave" of additional cases linked to holiday gatherings.