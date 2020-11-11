MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
7-0-4-8
(seven, zero, four, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
COVID-19 surges nationwide; Texas tops 1 million cases
Texas on Wednesday became the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and California closed in on that mark as a surge…
Nation
Eta weakens to a tropical storm as Florida prepares for hit
Eta weakened again to a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon just hours after regaining hurricane strength as Florida braced for a second hit from the storm along the Gulf of Mexico coast near the heavily populated Tampa Bay region.
Nation
Hurricanes stay stronger longer after landfall than in past
Hurricanes are keeping their staying power longer once they make landfall, spreading more inland destruction, according to a new study.Warmer ocean waters from climate change…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:7-0-4-8(seven, zero, four, eight)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:01-03-04-08-14-15-17-18-19-21-22(one, three, four, eight, fourteen, fifteen,…