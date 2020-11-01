MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
5-4-7-0
(five, four, seven, zero)
More From Nation
Coronavirus
North Dakota trying to cope as nation's new top virus hot spot
Mask policies are popping up, a hospital is supplementing its staff with contract nurses from out of town, and the state recently asked COVID-positive residents to conduct their own contact tracing.
Nation
Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane
Rain-heavy Tropical Storm Eta strengthened rapidly Sunday while heading for a drenching collision with Central America, as the this Atlantic hurricane system tied the record for the most named storms.
National
Bruised and haunted, US holds tight as 2020 campaigns close
Just over her mask, Patra Okelo's eyes brimmed with tears when she recalled the instant that a truth about America dawned and her innocence burned away.
National
The Latest: Mexico mourns doctors on Day of the Dead
MEXICO CITY —- Diminutive figures skeletons in facemasks and medical caps are all too common on Mexico's Day of the Dead altars this year.More than…
National
New Orleans mayor: Some polling places face power outages
The mayor of New Orleans said Sunday that it's unclear whether electrical service that was knocked out during Hurricane Zeta will be restored to all polling places by Election Day.