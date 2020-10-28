MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-8-4-9
(three, eight, four, nine)
As virus surges in Wisconsin, GOP leader open to more aid
Coronavirus cases that hit record highs this week in Wisconsin continued to soar on Wednesday, and a Republican legislative leader said he was open to approving more aid to combat the virus in the face of a new poll that shows sinking approval ratings for lawmakers less than a week before Election Day.
Diane di Prima, Beat poet and activist, dead at 86
Diane di Prima, a poet, activist and teacher who was one of the last surviving members of the Beats and one of the few women writers in the Beat movement, has died at age 86.
Millions of mail ballots not yet returned in key states
Just days before the presidential election, millions of mail ballots have yet to be returned in key battleground states, and election officials warn that time is running out for voters who want to avoid a polling place on Election Day.
Florida man charged with changing governor's voting address
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis couldn't initially cast his ballot this week because someone illegally changed his address online, a complication that resulted in a suspect's arrest on felony charges and raised questions about the security of the state's online registration system.
Man gets 4 years in prison in plot to bribe Russian official
A Maryland businessman convicted of plotting to pay a Russian official more than $1.5 million in bribes to get lucrative contracts for transporting uranium was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison.