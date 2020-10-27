MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
1-1-4-0
(one, one, four, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Wolves' Beasley charged with threatening family with gun outside home; pot stash found inside
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Wolves' Beasley charged with threatening family with gun outside home; pot stash found inside
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
JetBlue is the latest airline to retreat from blocking seats
The days of airlines blocking seats to make passengers feel safer about flying during the pandemic are coming closer to an end.JetBlue is the latest…
Nation
2 die in Vegas-area small plane crash; man on ground escapes
A twin-engine aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday in suburban Las Vegas, killing two people and igniting a fire that damaged a construction trailer from which a man escaped while choking on fuel fumes.
National
The Latest: Trump postpones Thursday rally in North Carolina
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
Indianapolis police department removed from suit over death
A federal judge removed the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a 21-year-old Black man who was fatally shot in May by a city police officer.
National
FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US health care system
Federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. health care system designed to lock up hospital information systems, which could hurt patient care just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking.