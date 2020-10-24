MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-6-5-4
(eight, six, five, four)
More From Nation
National
Alaska Sen. Murkowski to support Barrett for Supreme Court
Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Saturday she will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, giving crucial support to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the conservative judge faces a final vote expected Monday.
National
2 staff members to Sen. Loeffler test positive for COVID
Two staff members for Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia tested positive for the coronavirus, but a subsequent test of the senator came back negative, the senator's office said Saturday.
National
Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair
North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham is bypassing uncomfortable questions about his extramarital activities in the final days of his closely contested race with GOP Sen. Thom Tillis.
Home & Garden
Student pilot among crew that died in Navy crash in Alabama
The two crew members who died when a U.S. Navy training plane out of Florida crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood were an instructor pilot and a student aviator, the Navy said Saturday.
National
The Latest: No masks: Pope, Spanish PM meet at Vatican
Pope Francis met with the Spanish prime minister at the Vatican, but neither man wore a mask during the public part of their meeting.