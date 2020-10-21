MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-2-0-9
(six, two, zero, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new 'Borat' film
Rudy Giuliani is shown with his hand down his pants after flirting with an actress playing a young woman pretending to be a television journalist in a scene in Sacha Baron Cohen's latest mockumentary, a sequel to his hit "Borat" film.
National
Unknown group sends Democratic voters intimidating emails
Democratic voters in at least four battleground states including Florida and Pennsylvania received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the neo-fascist group Proud Boys, that warned "we will come after you" if the recipients didn't vote for President Donald Trump.
Variety
CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters
U.S. health officials Wednesday redefined what counts as close contact with someone with COVID-19 to include briefer but repeated encounters.
Books
Natalie Portman releases children's book of inclusive fables
Natalie Portman is putting her body through the paces to get into fighting shape for her next Marvel movie. The Oscar winner, preparing to film "Thor: Love and Thunder" in Sydney, Australia, is training hard after a monthslong pandemic pause in her diet and exercise regimen.
National
Trump rape accuser arrives to court for oral arguments
A woman who says President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s arrived at a courthouse Wednesday to hear lawyers argue whether Trump can substitute the United States for himself as the defendant in her defamation lawsuit. But the government asked for a postponement, saying its lawyer can't enter the courthouse after traveling from Virginia, a state requiring a quarantine in New York.