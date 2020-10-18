MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-1-5-6
(eight, one, five, six)
Former Democratic power broker James A. Johnson dies at 76
James A. Johnson, a former Democratic campaign operative who was CEO of housing lender Fannie Mae in the 1990s and served as chairman of Walter Mondale's presidential bid, died Sunday at his home in Washington. He was 76.
National
Trump, Biden go on offense in states they're trying to flip
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that is just over two weeks away.
Nation
Baby born after pregnant mom fatally shot dies 4 days later
A newborn boy delivered after his mother was fatally shot last week in Chicago has died, authorities confirmed Sunday.
National
Report: Spy plane monitored protest where Guard head lives
A peaceful protest in a sleepy and affluent suburb that's home to the head of the California National Guard was among four demonstrations monitored by National Guard spy planes earlier this year, according to a newspaper report Sunday.
National
The Latest: Italy tightens rules as infection numbers rise
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced new measures aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus as infections continue to hit new daily highs, moving into vulnerable populations and putting fresh pressure on hospitals.