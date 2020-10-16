MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
9-4-0-8
(nine, four, zero, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Man who attacked Virginia protesters avoids federal prison
A California man who pleaded guilty to attacking anti-racism protesters at a white nationalist rally and at a torch-lit march through the University of Virginia's…
National
The Latest: US report shows patterns of virus deaths shifted
A new U.S. government report shows that patterns of coronavirus deaths shifted over the summer, with rising percentages of the deaths in Hispanic people, and those living in the South and West.
National
Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker
A former North Carolina Republican lawmaker who was observing an early voting site in Wake Forest on behalf of his party was charged Friday with a Class 3 misdemeanor for allegedly assaulting a poll worker.
National
7 Chicago cops suspended for roles in chief's traffic stop
Seven Chicago police officers have been suspended for their roles the night then-Superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV after having several drinks at a bar, according to a report by the city's inspector general released Friday.
National
Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears
Rising coronavirus cases in key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before Election Day are the latest worry for election officials and voters fearing chaos or exposure to the virus at polling places despite months of planning.