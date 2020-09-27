MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-3-0-9
(four, three, zero, nine)
TV & Media
Nearly a year after sudden exit, Shepard Smith returns to TV
Two weeks shy of a year after abruptly quitting Fox News Channel with a declaration that "truth will always matter," Shepard Smith returns to television this week at his unexpected new home.
National
TikTok fate in the balance as judge weighs app store ban
Lawyers for TikTok pleaded with a U.S. federal judge on Sunday to delay the Trump Administration's ban of the popular video sharing program from app stores set to take effect at the end of the day, arguing the move would infringe on First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business.
National
Biden to Democrats: Focus on health law, not court expansion
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wants voters to see Republicans' push for a speedy Supreme Court confirmation as an end-run of Congress and the 2010 health care law.
National
Trump, Biden battle over quick confirmation of court pick
President Donald Trump acknowledged Sunday that confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett may not go "smoothly," while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, implored the Senate to hold off on voting on her nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to "let the people decide."
National
Music Review: Fleet Foxes release bright, nuanced album
Fleet Foxes, "Shore" (ANTI-)One might have predicted a somber release for Fleet Foxes in the year of a pandemic. After all, their last album "Crack-Up"…