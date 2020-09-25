MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-7-2-0
(four, seven, two, zero)
Business
Google parent agrees to $310M misconduct lawsuit settlement
Google's parent company has reached a $310 million settlement in a shareholder lawsuit over its treatment of allegations of executives' sexual misconduct.
National
The Latest: Iowa reports new cases in schools, nursing homes
Iowa reported a jump of 1,086 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the second consecutive day of new cases exceeding 1,000.
National
Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month's end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.
Coronavirus
Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings
It began with devastation in the New York City area, followed by a summertime crisis in the Sun Belt. Now the coronavirus outbreak is heating up fast in smaller cities in the heartland, often in conservative corners of America where anti-mask sentiment runs high.
National
Probe into 'discarded' ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel
The news release from a U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania was provocative: Nine mailed-in military ballots had been "discarded" by the local election office in a swing county of one of the most important presidential battleground states.