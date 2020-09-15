MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-6-6-7
(two, six, six, seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
US state face pressure to ban race-based hairstyle prejudice
A growing number of states are facing pressure to ban race-based discrimination against hair texture and hairstyles in schools and the workplace.
National
Officers: We gave 'chance after chance' before 2017 shooting
Two U.S. Park Police officers say they gave "chance after chance" to a northern Virginia man in a stop-and-go police chase before firing 10 shots that killed the unarmed driver in 2017, according to court records.
Nation
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom, reform police
The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor's slaying by police thrust the Black woman's name to the forefront of a national reckoning on race, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday.
National
Officer charged in death of Black man taken into custody
A police officer facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of a Black man inside a San Francisco Bay Area Walmart store was handcuffed and taken to jail following a court appearance Tuesday.
Nation
Seeping under doors, bad air from West's fires won't ease up
Putrid, dangerous air spewing from massive wildfires on the West Coast is seeping into homes and businesses, sneaking into cars through air conditioning vents and keeping people already shut away by the coronavirus pandemic from enjoying even a walk outside or trip to the park.