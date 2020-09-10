MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
7-8-8-7
(seven, eight, eight, seven)
Officials: Man shot after encountering fugitive in Georgia
A man has been shot in northwest Georgia after encountering a Texas fugitive wanted in the recent shooting of a local sheriff's deputy, authorities said Wednesday evening.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:0-9-5(zero, nine, five)07-12-14-18-47(seven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $130,000Estimated jackpot: $108 million06-11-22-24-27(six, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $66…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:06-11-22-24-27(six, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:0-9-5(zero, nine, five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:07-12-14-18-47(seven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $130,000