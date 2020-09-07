MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
9-8-5-9
(nine, eight, five, nine)
California sets record with 2M acres burned so far this year
Wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres in California this year, setting a state record even as crews battled dozens of growing blazes in sweltering temperatures Monday that strained the electrical grid and threatened power outages for millions.
National
Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns
At least there won't be a government shutdown.
National
In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple
Thousands of absentee ballots get rejected in every presidential election. This year, that problem could be much worse and potentially pivotal in hotly contested battleground states.
National
The Latest: Kentucky state representative contracts COVID-19
A Kentucky state representative announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
National
Harris meets Blakes, Trump goes on attack in Labor Day blitz
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police last month to kick off her Labor Day visit to a critical swing state, while President Donald Trump assailed the Democratic ticket and tried to put the halting economic recovery under the best light.