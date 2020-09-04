MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
1-7-8-5
(one, seven, eight, five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
US Forest Service police dog survives second stabbing attack
A highly decorated U.S. Forest Service police dog suffered nine stab wounds during a marijuana raid in Northern California. But he survived after he was airlifted to a veterinary clinic, the agency said Friday.
Nation
Report: Small plane that crashed in Texas had just taken off
A small plane that crashed last weekend in Texas, killing three family members and injuring another person, had just taken off from the airport, federal officials said.
National
Kentucky congressman defends teen accused in protest deaths
A Kentucky congressman said a teenager charged with fatally shooting two people with a semi-automatic rifle during the unrest in Wisconsin showed "incredible restraint" and acted in self-defense.
National
Online bans fail to silence US extremists drawn to protests
After Wisconsin protests over Jacob Blake's shooting by police turned deadly last week, a member of an anti-government extremist group started posting updates from the scene for comrades in an encrypted chat room.
National
Death of longtime mayor from COVID-19 stuns Alabama town
It seemed like Billy Joe Driver, 84, was always around in this Alabama city after 36 years as mayor.