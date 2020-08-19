MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-2-4-4
(four, two, four, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Facebook bans some, but not all, QAnon groups, accounts
Facebook says it will restrict the right-wing conspiracy movement QAnon and will no longer recommend that users join groups supporting it, although the company isn't banning it outright.
National
Stocks turn lower a day after the S&P 500 hit a record high
Stocks turned lower in late trading on Wall Street Wednesday, handing the S&P 500 a loss a day after it closed at a record high. The day-earlier gain wiped out the last of the index's losses created by the pandemic and surpassed its Feb. 19 peak. Stocks started to fade in the afternoon after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its latest policy meeting. The market's momentum has remained solid, but it's slowed recently after roaring back from a nearly 34% plummet in February and March. Apple's market value briefly topped $2 trillion, the first time a U.S. company has passed that threshold.
Variety
The Latest: France records 3,700 new cases of coronavirus
France recorded more than 3,700 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
National
New election ordered in race marred by voter fraud charges
A judge has ruled that a new election will be held in November for a disputed Paterson City Council seat, just weeks after the race's apparent winner and a sitting councilman were charged with voter fraud.
Coronavirus
Iowa governor's push to reopen schools descends into chaos
An aggressive push by Iowa's pro-Trump governor to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts calling the scientific benchmarks used by the state arbitrary and unsafe.