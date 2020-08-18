MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-9-7-5
(four, nine, seven, five)
More From Nation
Nation
Video shows encounter that led to charge for Atlanta officer
A Black man who was killed by a white Atlanta officer in 2016 swerved around the officer's vehicle and was not driving at him when the officer opened fire, police dash camera video released Tuesday showed.
Nation
South Dakota tallies 460,000 vehicles during Sturgis rally
This year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally drew more than 460,000 vehicles during the 10-day event, according to a count South Dakota transportation officials released Tuesday.
Nation
Postal workers union: New policies delaying mail
The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.
Variety
Sandy Hook families: Gun maker trying to wipe out lawsuit
A lawyer for some of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims' families accused Remington Arms on Tuesday of using its new bankruptcy case to try to wipe out their lawsuit over how the company marketed the rifle used in the massacre.
National
Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide
As the U.S. marks the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, many event organizers, mindful that the 19th Amendment originally benefited mostly white women, have been careful to present it as a commemoration, not a celebration.