MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-2-9-3
(four, two, nine, three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Georgia governor allows local mask mandates, with limits
Georgia's governor, who has opposed local mask mandates and even sued over one in Atlanta, has signed a new executive order that allows local governments to enact mask requirements to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
National
The Latest: Lebanon reports record high number of new cases
Lebanon, still grappling with the aftermath of the Aug. 4 blast that killed 180 people and wounded thousands, has registered a record daily number of coronavirus infections, with 439 people contracting the virus and six fatalities.
National
Mayor voices 'serious concerns' about protest arrest tactics
Pittsburgh's mayor says he has "serious concerns" about the tactics used in the arrest of a protester during a march Saturday that drew condemnation from the American Civil Liberties Union and others.
Variety
Chief: Protester kicks at biker during Sturgis rally
A protester was arrested after kicking at a biker during the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in western South Dakota, the police chief said Sunday.
Nation
Lightning sparks new wildfires across California
A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California on Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes north of Los Angeles.