MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-0-4-6
(six, zero, four, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
'Worst nightmare': Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened…
National
Iowa court dismisses suit over coverage for sex reassignment
An Iowa appeals court dismissed a lawsuit challenging a state law passed last year that does not require Medicaid to pay for sex reassignment surgeries…
National
Gov. Cooper: Trump's coronavirus strategy 'nonexistent'
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that President Donald Trump's administration still lacks a sufficient strategy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, sharpening his criticism of the president as the Democratic governor seeks reelection in the key battleground state.
National
Democrats sue Georgia election officials over lines at polls
Democrats are asking a federal judge to order Georgia election officials to take steps to prevent long lines at the polls on Election Day.
National
Trump's Iran envoy quits administration as US pushes embargo
The Trump administration's top envoy for Iran is stepping down just as the United States tries to moves ahead with a major diplomatic effort that would extend a U.N. arms embargo against Tehran in the face of widespread international opposition.