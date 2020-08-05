MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-1-3-8
(four, one, three, eight)
Bush latest Ferguson protester with political success
Cori Bush earned a reputation as a fierce activist on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri. Come January, she'll almost certainly be representing the St. Louis suburb in Congress, making her the most prominent of many Ferguson protesters who have turned to politics.
National
Chief: Violent Portland protests detract from message
Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland, Oregon, have largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the building — but the turmoil is far from over.
National
Florida tops 500K virus cases as testing resumes after storm
Florida surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday as testing ramped up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias, state officials said.
National
Hindu temple ad runs in Times Square despite opposition
A large digital billboard in Times Square is displaying images of a Hindu deity and a temple being built on disputed ground in India, despite calls from a coalition of advocacy organizations — including Muslim, human rights, anti-fascist and secular groups — asking advertisers not to show the images.
National
Fiat Chrysler to recall vehicles that may pollute too much
About 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles with four-cylinder engines in the U.S. may spew too much pollution, and the company is working with government officials on a recall.