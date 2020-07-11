MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-9-5-7
(eight, nine, five, seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate
Jasmin Pierre was 18 when she tried to end her life, overdosing on whatever pills she could find. Diagnosed with depression and anxiety, she survived two more attempts at suicide, which felt like the only way to stop her pain.
National
The Latest: Arizona adds 3,000 more daily coronavirus cases
Arizona health officials have reported an additional 69 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.
Nation
Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California
A fire early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of a California church that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.
Coronavirus
U.S. coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
A long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic.
Nation
New comet Neowise is streaking past Earth, providing a spectacular show
A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.