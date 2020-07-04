MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-1-5-9
(six, one, five, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Amid furor over monuments, Trump seeks `garden' of US heroes
President Donald Trump has a vision for his second term, if he wins one, of establishing a "National Garden of American Heroes" that will pay tribute to some of the most prominent figures in U.S. history, a collection of "the greatest Americans to ever live."
National
Californians celebrate July 4 with virtual parades, masks
As the coronavirus surges in the state, Californians celebrated Independence Day with virtual parades featuring air flyovers and photos of flag-draped front porches instead of pancake breakfasts and crowded festivities.
Variety
UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges
University of Wisconsin-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can't reopen safely this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge among young people.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:6-1-5-9(six, one, five, nine)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:01-03-04-05-07-12-13-14-17-18-20(one, three, four, five, seven, twelve,…